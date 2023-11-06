KSU protest march turns violent in state capital; education bandh in Kerala tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Tension prevailed in the state capital for an hour after KSU activists clashed with police during the protest march to Higher Education Minister R Bindhu's official residence here on Monday over the alleged election sabotage at Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur.



After a woman activist was injured in the police lathicharge, Congress' student's wing announced a state-wide education bandh on Tuesday to mark their protest over the incident.

n the visuals aired on the news channels, a cop was seen hitting the woman protester's face with his lathi. Photo: Manorama News

KSU activists alleged that police resorted to lathicharge without any warning during an argument. In the visuals aired on the news channels, a cop was seen hitting the woman protester's face with his lathi. The injured woman is identified as KSU state committee member Nesiya Mundappally. Her nose was injured while another activist suffered a head injury in the attack. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Police arrested KSU state secretary Farhan Munderi, district president Gopu Neyyar and Prathul during the protest. It is alleged that the policemen tore the shirts of the activists and removed their dhoti while taking them into custody. When Thiruvananthapuram cantonment police were taking KSU Nedumangand block committee member Abhijith to the police station, the agitated activists blocked the vehicle and destroyed its key.

KSU activists clashed with police during the protest march to Higher Education Minister R Bindhu's official residence . Photo: Manorama

The opposition alleged that the police attacked the KSU activists who were leading the march peacefully. The violent situation continued for over one-and-a-half hours. KSU district committee laid siege to Palayam road to protest against the brutal act of the police.

The activists destroyed flex boards of Keralayeem event and blocked ministers' vehicles.