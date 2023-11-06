Landslide hits Idukki's Dhalam, no casualties reported

Idukki: A major landslide occurred at Dhalam near Pethotti in Santhanpara here at 9 pm on Sunday. According to local residents, the landslide happened with an ear-splitting sound, and heavy water currents are still occurring in the area where the landslide occurred. Two houses were damaged in the landslide, and inmates have been moved to safe areas.

Santhanpara Panchayat president Liju Varghese said that a house has been isolated due to the landslide, and there has been no report of any persons missing or casualties as yet. "Santhanpara Police and Emergency Response Team of Santhanpara Panchayat are conducting rescue operations,” he said. Two units of the Fire and Rescue team from Munnar reached Santhanpara by 11 pm for rescue operation.

According to Santhanpara police, there is no connectivity between Santhanpara and Mathikettan Shola due to the landslide, and water is gushing across the road connecting both areas at Pethotti. Several electric posts have hit the ground, and the power supply has been interrupted. Police said that they had been informed about minor landslides in two places and were visiting those sites.

Pethotti ward member Rajeswari Kalimuthu said that the river flowing by the post office in her ward is witnessing heavy currents. “I visited the spot where the landslide occurred, and such a calamity has not occurred in the region till now. Luckily, no one went missing or was injured. Some of the interstate workers have been shifted to the panchayat community hall,” she added.

A huge tree has fallen on the road, blocking traffic on Poopara-Bodumettu Road at Choondal. Meanwhile, six youths were rescued by cops after a mound of earth and a tree fell on the Maruti 800 car at Chathuragapara in Udumbanchola. There has been heavy rain in the Santhapara region in the afternoon for the past three days.