Cochin Customs seizes 1.5kg gold hidden in battery compartment of emergency light

Kochi: An unusual gold smuggling bid was thwarted by the Customs at the Cochin Internatioal Airport here on Tuesday.

A passenger from Muscat had hid small gold plates inside the battery compartment of an emergency light (rechargable lantern).

The Customs officer seized 15 rectangular shaped plates weighing 1498.44 grams in total. The plates of gold were covered with a black tape.

The accused, Kaja Hussain from Palakkad has been booked under Customs Act, 1962. The value of the seized gold is estimated at 81.12 lakh, said the Customs.