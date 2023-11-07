Hartal in Kozhikode's Palayam Market today in protest of relocation

Kozhikode: Merchants and labourers in the Palayam Market in Kozhikode, which employs about 3,000 people, will observe a hartal on Tuesday protesting a proposed relocation to a complex at Kalluthankadavu.

The merchants had also planned a sit-in in front of the Corporation Office, but decided against it on the request of the Mayor, who has called for a discussion on November 17. The market complex at Kalluthankadavu is developed by Kalluthankadavu Area Development Authority (KADCO) on 5.5 acres. KADCO will operate the complex on BOT system for 35 years.

Besides the fruit and vegetable sellers, all shops in and around the market and trolley units will also not function on Tuesday. Headload workers, labourers and street vendors make the majority that depend on the market. At least 500 merchants, including licensed fruit and vegetable vendors also operate at Palayam.

While the Kalluthankadavu market complex in Puthiyara is expected to be ready for occupancy in January, the merchants and labourers are reluctant to shift. The main reason is that the proposed market complex is away from the city. The Palayam market is situated in the heart of the city and adjacent to Palayam bus station.

Higher rent, far from city

A higher rent is another reason behind the protest, mainly by small-scale shop owners. “Thousands come to the market to purchase after their daily work. We will lose these customers if we move to Kalluthankadavu, which is situated in Puthiyara,” said a merchant.

The Palayam Market has over 500 merchants in addition to numerous street vendors. File photo: Manorama

“Who will catch an autorickshaw and go to Kalluthankadavu to buy fruits and vegetables,” said Kumaresan, executive committee member of the Palayam unit of Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithy. “Definitely we will lose our business. Another problem is only licensed shops will be shifted to the new market, so what will happens of the street vendors?” asks Kumaresan, who runs KPN vegetables at Palayam.

“We cannot afford the rate they are asking. They want a normal rate of Rs 100/square feet. On top of that, we have to give Rs 25 lakhs to 30 lakhs as advance. A yearly hike of 5 per cent rent and a GST of 18 per cent will burden small-scale shop,” Kumaresan said.

Besides its business possibilities, Palayam holds historical significance to Kozhikode City. The vendors ask why shift the Palayam marker when the central fish market and the Valiyangadi remain in their original location.