Kerala rain: Orange alert in Ernakulam, yellow alert in 9 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Kerala is likely to witness heavy rain on Wednesday. The IMD has issued an orange alert in Ernakulam and a yellow alert in nine districts.

A yellow alert was sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.



Though the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that Kerala coast is likely to witness high waves up to a height of 1 to 1.7 m till 11.30pm on Wednesday, fishermen are not prohibited from venturing into the sea.