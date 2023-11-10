Former Malayala Manorama journalist and painter KA Francis passes away

Thrissur: Former Editor-in-charge of the Malayala Manorama weekly and tantric painter K A Francis passed away on Thursday night. He was 76. He was also chairman of the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi.

Francis, who was undergoing treatment for a cardiac illness, breathed his last at his daughter’s house in Thrissur. His mortal remains were brought to the Akademi at 10 am on Friday for the public to pay homage, following which the body will be taken to Kottayam, where his funeral will be held on Saturday. He served with Malayala Manorama for over 50 years.

Francis was born at Kurumbilavil in Thrissur on December 1, 1947. Son of K P Antony, a renowned painter and founder of Universal Arts of Kozhikode, Francis joined Manorama in 1970 and was the chief of the Kannur unit from 1999 to 2002. Following this, he assumed charge of the weekly until he retired on December 31, 2021. Francis won the Newspaper Layout and Design National Award in 1971 for a page one designed by him. He also served as president of the Kerala Chitrakala Parishad.

Francis is survived by his wife Baby of Thattil Nadakkalan family, Thrissur; children Shelly Francis (KM Trading Company, Dubai), Dimple (Malayala Manorama, Thrissur), Freby (Groware Solutions, Thiruvananthapuram), daughter-in-law Deepa (Dubai), sons-in-law Joshi Francis Kuttikadan (JJ Systems, Thrissur), and Adv Jiby Jacob Manalel (Thiruvananthapuram).