Kerala Congress itself will contest from Kottayam in Lok Sabha polls: PJ Joseph

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 10, 2023 04:03 PM IST Updated: November 10, 2023 04:34 PM IST
PJ Joseph
P J Joseph. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: Kerala Congress (Joseph faction) leader P J Joseph on Friday clarified there was no dispute in the UDF about who would contest the Kottayam Lok Sabha seat in 2024. "Rumours that Congress will contest from Kottayam are baseless. There is no doubt that the Kerala Congress will represent UDF in the constituency," said Joseph. 

The Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress had organised a camp in Pala as part of its preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. "Kottayam seat is ours. Though discussions about seat sharing have not started officially, there will be no second thought about which party will contest from here (Kottayam)," said Joseph while talking to the media outside the camp.  

The Congress' district leadership believed that the Joseph faction did not have any strong candidates in the Kottayam seat. It was in this context that Joseph came out with the clarification.

