Strong wind hits BEVCO's premium outlet in Kakkanad; 2500 beer bottles smashed, claim staff

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 10, 2023 08:33 PM IST Updated: November 10, 2023 08:34 PM IST
A screengrab from a CCTV footage showing consumers taking refuge as cartons of beer bottles are dragged down by the wind, at the BEVCO outlet near Infopark in Kakkanad on Friday. Photo: Special arrangement

Kochi: A strong gust of wind that blew through Kakkanad Friday afternoon caused damages to a premium outlet of BEVCO (Kerala State Beverages Corporation) near the Infopark.

A screengrab from CCTV shows the inside of the BEVCO outlet moments before the wind caused the damages. Photo: Special arrangement

According to a staff of the outlet, at least 250 cases of beer, containing 2,500 bottles were damaged in the wind that passed within a minute. "A freezer crashed in the wind. Luckily neither the staff nor the consumers were injured," the employee told Onmanorama.

Meanwhile, several people had a narrow escape from what could have turned into a major tragedy as live electric wires fell on moving vehicles on Infopark road in the fury of nature.

Electric lines fell over four vehicles which were passing by the road at Brahmapuram. The passengers were taken out after the power supply through the wires was disconnected.

Power lines fell over vehicles at Brahmapuram Friday afternoon. Photos: Screengrab/Special arrangement

Several houses in and around Kakkanad were damaged in the wind, according to preliminary information from the area. Trees along the seaport-airport road were uprooted.

