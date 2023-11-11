UDF agitation likely to hit traffic through Thamarassery Ghat road on Nov 13

Wayanad: Thamarassery police have imposed traffic restrictions on the stretch of the Ghat road between Wayanad and Kozhikode on Monday (November 13) in view of the UDF protest march. UDF led by Congress will hold the agitation to mark their protest on the poor condition of the ghat road which comes under National Highway 766.



No huge trucks would be allowed through the Ghat Road from 7.30 am on Monday, informed police.

However, UDF leaders told Onmanorama that the rally would not cause any issues for the passengers through the route. “The rally would march down in one or two lines through the narrow stretches. Instructions were already given to workers to ensure smooth passage of all vehicles’ vehicles”, said DCC president ND Appachan who is also the former MLA representing Wayanad. Appachan told Onmanorama that being a committed political party; Congress would ensure that no passenger is affected by the agitation.

The protest march would begin from Lakkidy, Wayanad at 7.30 am and would end at Adivaram, covering a 13-km stretch.

The already packed Wayanad Ghat Road which has been in the limelight for the last months due to prolonged travel blues of passengers is all set to witness a series of agitations as both political camps are organizing rallies and protest marches through the road in the coming weeks. The entire traffic came to a grinding halt leaving hundreds of vehicles trapped in the nine km stretch on October 22.

A host of leaders including Kalpetta MLA T Siddique, parliament members K Muraleedharan, and MK Raghavan, among others are expected to participate in the agitation.