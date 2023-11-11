Probe against Vaikom tehsildar for disclosing POCSO survivor's identity

Kottayam: The police have begun an investigation against the Vaikom tehsildar based on a complaint filed by a family that the officer made public the name of the survivor in a POCSO case.

A team of women police officers appointed by the district police chief recorded the statement of the survivor's parents.

According to the survivor's parents, the official had demanded a bribe from them for issuing a caste certificate. They intimated the Vigilance department about the matter following this. They claimed that the tehsildar made the information public in retribution to this.

The family also alleges that the tehsildar passed on the information to their community members. Some community members asked the survivor's mother about the incident when she attended a function in Vaikom. She had attempted suicide following this.

The parents have file a complaint with the district police chief and the child welfare committee. The survivor's parents have handed over the digital evidence to the investigators.

Statements of the tehsildar and officials of the Vaikom community organization to whom he passed on the information will be recorded. Further action will be taken after this. The Child Welfare Committee has also directed the police to submit a report within 48 hours.