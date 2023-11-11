Wild jumbo tramples man to death in Palakkad's Attapadi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 11, 2023 06:51 PM IST Updated: November 11, 2023 06:55 PM IST
Representational Image: Shutterstock

Palakkad: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man was killed in a wild elephant attack at Attapadi here on Saturday. Rajappan, a resident of Tamil Nadu who reached Attapadi to stay with his daughter met with the tragedy after a wild elephant strayed into the residential area. The tragedy happened when the old man was sleeping in a tiny shed in front of the forest-fringe house.

"We suspect that he might have gone to answer nature's call. The elephant, which strayed from the nearby forest, attacked him and trampled him to death," a police officer said.

The injured man was rushed to the nearby government hospital but he was declared brought dead by doctors. Manorama News reported that forest officials managed to chase back the pachyderm to the forest. 

Police said the area usually used to witness the wild elephant menace. A total of 11 people including three women were killed in wild elephant attacks at Attapadi this year.

(with PTI inputs)

