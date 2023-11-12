Man, eight-year-old son found hanging in Kottayam

Kottayam: A man and his eight-year-old son were found hanging inside a building close to their house at Meenadam's Nedumpoykayil here on Sunday. The deceased are Pampady natives Binu (48), an electrician and his son Sivahari (8), a third student at PVS Government Higher Secondary School at Alampally.

According to reports, the duo left their house around 7 am for a morning walk in the wee hours of Sunday. Police suspect that Binu died by suicide after murdering his son.



The father and son were found hanging inside a building close to their neighbour's house. Pambady police have launched an investigation into the deaths. The probe team is trying to find out the reason that influenced Binu to take this extreme step. Inquest procedures are underway, said police.

Binu and his family who were residing at Alampally have shifted to Nedumpoykayil recently.