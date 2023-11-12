Man, eight-year-old son found hanging in Kottayam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 12, 2023 02:05 PM IST Updated: November 12, 2023 02:09 PM IST
Sivahari and BInu. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

Kottayam: A man and his eight-year-old son were found hanging inside a building close to their house at Meenadam's Nedumpoykayil here on Sunday. The deceased are Pampady natives Binu (48), an electrician and his son Sivahari (8), a third student at PVS Government Higher Secondary School at Alampally.

According to reports, the duo left their house around 7 am for a morning walk in the wee hours of Sunday. Police suspect that Binu died by suicide after murdering his son.

The father and son were found hanging inside a building close to their neighbour's house. Pambady police have launched an investigation into the deaths. The probe team is trying to find out the reason that influenced Binu to take this extreme step. Inquest procedures are underway, said police. 
Binu and his family who were residing at Alampally have shifted to Nedumpoykayil recently. 

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout