Jail riot led by Kodi Suni: No probe yet into conspiracy angle

Thrissur: A group of prisoners led by Kodi Suni, a convict in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case, chose a day on which senior jail officials were on leave to stage their riot.

On the fateful day of November 5, the superintendent and deputy superintendent at the high-security prison in Thrissur were on leave. Moreover, the superintendents of the Central Prison and DIG (central zone), who are functioning on the same premises, were also on leave that day.

Sources said that all this information was passed on to the prisoners on time, suggesting a conspiracy. However, intense political pressure is being exerted on the Prisons Department to avoid an inquiry into the conspiracy. Top officials in the department have been told by government authorities that the preliminary probe conducted by the DIG was sufficient.

Incidentally, Kodi Suni had been demanding a transfer from the high-security prison for a long time. It is felt that the riot was planned to placate him.