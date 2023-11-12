Prayer at govt office in Thrissur sparks row; District Collector orders probe

Thrissur: The district child protection unit under the Department of Women and Child Development has come under fire for allegedly conducting a prayer to get rid of negative energy. Thrissur district collector V R Krishna Theja has ordered a probe into the incident after receiving a complaint against the district child protection officer. Sub collector has been asked to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.



As per the complaint, a seminarian was taken to this government office to conduct the prayer. District child protection officer Bindu told Manorama News that the one-minute-long prayer was conducted before office hours on September 6. She claimed that the prayer was held after experiencing several problems including the resignation of contract workers at the office.

“ A seminarian who works at Childline administered the prayer at the office. There were many tensions and issues at the office for a long time. So, once he told me that we should conduct a prayer to get rid of the negative energy. I immediately told him that such prayers are illegal during office hours, But later I granted permission for it. Around 5.35 pm on September 6, this boy came to the office and recited a prayer for nearly one minute. The employees who were present at the office just stood up when the boy was chanting the prayer of a few words. I never forced anyone to attend the prayer,” clarified Bindu.

A total of 28 contract workers are working at the district child protection office here. If the child protection officer is found guilty in the probe, action will be taken against her. It is alleged that a few employees raised complaints against the officer alleging that she forced the staff to take part in the prayer.

The district child protection unit has been functioning at the district collectorate building in Ayyanthole. According to reports, a group of employees filed a complaint with the Chief Minister and higher officials including the district collector terming the prayer as an illegal act at the office.