Nedumbassery: Customs sleuths seized 0.6 kilograms of gold worth Rs 34 lakh from a Kannur woman at Cochin International Airport on Monday.

A passenger from a Italy via Doha flight concealed over half kilogram of gold in the form of four bangles in 'Nivea Creme' boxes. The customs thwarted the smuggling bid with the help of profiling done by the Air Intelligence Unit.

The accused Jossy from Kannur has been booked under Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under progress.