Kottayam: The police have recovered the suicide note of the Kottayam native who died on Sunday after murdering his eight-year-old son. The repeated phone calls from a private company demanding repayment after EMI (equated monthly installments) defaults for his mobile phone drove him to take the extreme step, the note says.

Pampady natives Binu (48), an electrician and his son Sivahari (8) were found hanging inside a building close to their house at Meenadam's Nedumpoykayil here on Sunday.

According to reports, Binu and Sivahari left their house around 8 am for a walk on Sunday. Police suspect that Binu died by suicide after murdering his son.

The father and son were found hanging inside a building close to their neighbour's house. Pampady police have launched an investigation into the deaths.

Binu and his family, who were residing at Alampally, shifted to Nedumpoykayil recently. Sivahari was a class 3 student at PVS Government Higher Secondary School in Alampally. He was an outstanding student, according to his teachers. He had secured A Grade in 'Mappilappatu' category in the sub-district level of School Arts Fest and also represented the school in the Science fair. He was also an avid reader. His death has left his teachers and friends inconsolable.

Binu is survived by wife Rekha and their daughter.