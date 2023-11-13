Old boys of Manipal Tech hold 50th alumni meet in Kottayam

Kottayam: Former students of Manipal Institute of Technology (then called Manipal Engineering College) held their 50th alumni meet in Kottayam on November 11.

MOB, or Manipal Old Boys, the alumni association organised the meeting. Formed in 1973, MOB has been conducting alumni meets every year, said Alex Zachariah, President and Convenor of MOB meet.

The function was inaugurated by the former dean of MIT, Prof K Kamalaksha. The meet honoured 10 of the oldest alumni including K C Mathew of Kottayam and G Eapen of Kozhikode.

The meet also released a souvenir, Manipal Golden Memories, that contains the memories of former students and a photo album.