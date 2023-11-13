Old boys of Manipal Tech hold 50th alumni meet in Kottayam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 13, 2023 02:35 PM IST Updated: November 13, 2023 02:40 PM IST
Dr Vinod V Thomas hands over the first copy of Manipal Golden Memories to K C Eapen at the 50th alumni meet in Kottayam. (From left) Prof Vinod Kamath, Alex Zachariah, Prof M V Kini, Prof K Kamalaksha and Shajan Mathew John are also seen. Photo: Special arrangement.

Kottayam: Former students of Manipal Institute of Technology (then called Manipal Engineering College) held their 50th alumni meet in Kottayam on November 11.

MOB, or Manipal Old Boys, the alumni association organised the meeting. Formed in 1973, MOB has been conducting alumni meets every year, said Alex Zachariah, President and Convenor of MOB meet.

The function was inaugurated by the former dean of MIT, Prof K Kamalaksha. The meet honoured 10 of the oldest alumni including K C Mathew of Kottayam and G Eapen of Kozhikode.

The meet also released a souvenir, Manipal Golden Memories, that contains the memories of former students and a photo album.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout