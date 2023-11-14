Freedom Square on Kozhikode Beach to host Congress' pro-Palestine event

Kozhikode: Finally, a venue has been approved for the pro-Palestine meeting of the Kozhikode District Congress Committee on November 23.

DCC president Adv. K Praveen Kumar told Onmanorama that the venue will be at Freedom Square on the Kozhikode Beach.

However, as per the district collector's order, the DCC will have to pitch its stage 100 metres from the Freedom Square. “That's not an issue. We got what we have requested,” Praveen Kumar said.

Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh approved the venue after visiting the site. Earlier, the collector had denied permission for the DCC event at Freedom Square citing the venue has been booked for the state government's 'Nava Kerala Sadas' to be held on November 25.

K Sudhakaran, president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, said in Thiruvananthapuram that they would host the event at the same venue.

The Congress' pro-Palestine event is expected to draw around 50,000 people. Praveen Kumar said the party did not have the option of another venue considering the expected number of attendees