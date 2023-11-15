Suresh Gopi to lead padayatra to police station ahead of questioning over scribe's plaint

Kozhikode: Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi has decided to lead a padayatra (foot march) to the Nadakkavu police station, where he was summoned for questioning in connection with the alleged misbehaviour with a woman journalist here.

He will be accompanied by national- and state-level leaders during the protest march. BJP State President K Surendran, National Executive Council member P K Krishna Das, State General Secretary M T Ramesh, State Vice President Sobha Surendran, and District President Adv V K Sajeevan will accompany the actor. The march will start at English Pally junction shortly.

BJP leaders and activists assemble in Kozhikode ahead of Suresh Gopi's padayatra to police station. Photo: Special arrangement

The police had summoned Suresh Gopi for questioning following a complaint from a female journalist that he misbehaved with her. The woman journalist filed a complaint about the incident with the Kozhikode City Commissioner and the Women's Commission on October 28. According to the complainant, Suresh Gopi placed his hand on her shoulder, persisting even after she pushed his hand away twice during a media address. The Commissioner subsequently referred the case to the Nadakkavu station.

The Kerala Women's Commission has also requested a comprehensive report from the police after receiving the journalist's complaint on cyberbullying. The police may submit their report during the Commission's next session in Kozhikode. Commission Chairperson P Sathi Devi remarked that it was a serious matter, and strict action would be taken against anyone targeting the complainant through social media.