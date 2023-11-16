Mahila Cong Ernakulam gen secy suspended after husband dupes parents of Aluva rape-murder victim

Kochi: The Mahila Congress on Thursday suspended its Ernakulam general secretary Haseena Muneer from the position pending an investigation into the incident where her husband has been accused of embezzling Rs 1.2 lakh from the parents of the five-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Aluva.

In a statement issued by L Anitha, state general secretary (organisational affairs), Haseena was suspended from the position of the Mahila Congress Ernakulam District General Secretary pending investigation for bringing disrepute and causing embarrassment to the Congress party.

According to sources, the man embezzled Rs 1,20,000 for shifting to another rented accommodation. He returned Rs 70,000 when the family decided to register a complaint against him.

On July 28, Bihar native Ashfaq Alam abducted the couple's daughter and brutally raped her before torturing her to death. On the morning of July 29, her body was found tied in a sack in the Aluva market area. The Ernakulam POCSO Court sentenced the convict to death and five life terms on November 14.

Following the incident, the victim's family had decided to shift to a new accommodation to ensure the safety of their other three children. Congress MLA Anwar Sadath assisted the family in the process.

"I handed over the advance amount to the person in question and asked him to make the necessary arrangements. However, he also took the advance amount from the girl's father," MLA Anwar Sadath told Manorama News adding that the man was fluent in Hindi and could easily communicate with the family.

When the incident came to light, he threatened to commit suicide after pinning the blame on me, the MLA said. The man is not associated with the party, he added.