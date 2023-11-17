Fact check | Is this the image of the Nava Kerala bus?

Social media is currently abuzz about the Nava Kerala Sadas and the bus for the Chief Minister and the Ministers. There are now widespread campaigns, claiming that a luxury vehicle has been purchased. These posts are accompanied by an image of an extravagant luxury bus. Let’s look into the facts.

The probe

‘First, give the pension. Then hop on to the luxury bus.’ ‘The cost of the Nava Kerala bus is Rs 1.05 crore. Nava Kerala will bore witness to Pinarayi disembarking from this Rs 1.05-crore bus before people struggling with no pension, not receiving the funds for completing the homes under the Life Mission project, and in front of the homes of people who died by suicide over not getting loans…’ ‘Merciful world, look at this Nava Kerala’ - These are the posts circulating along with the picture of a luxury bus.

However, we have not received any news about such a luxury vehicle being purchased in relation to the Nava Kerala Sadas.

To know the truth behind the viral picture, a reverse image search was done that showed a similar image on several social media pages. We also noticed the watermark of @Inspiringdesignsnet on some of the images. After doing a search based on these leads, we found this picture on the concept design page ‘inspiring designs’.

This page showcases a creative presentation of various artworks. An image generated in such a manner is circulating along with the posts.

The news about this was reported by various media over the past few days. The Transport Minister had clarified that the bus for Nava Kerala is not a luxury vehicle and that the only additional facility is a toilet.

The fact

The picture of the luxury bus along with the viral post is not the vehicle for the Nava Kerala Sadas, organised by the state government. The image is misleading.