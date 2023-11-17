'1.25 lakh fake ID cards for Youth Congress elections,' says K Surendran; Cong denies allegations

Palakkad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President K Surendran alleged on Friday that the Congress produced 1.25 lakh fake identity cards for the recently held Youth Congress elections. Though the cards were used for the Youth Congress' organizational election, it is an issue affecting national security, Surendran said.

"The fake identity cards were made using mobile applications. Congress MLA from Palakkad is behind this. A complaint has been lodged with the DGP and central agencies regarding the incident," he added. Surendran also accused leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of hiding the matter.

"A fraction of the @INCKerala created bogus Voter ID cards for the Youth Congress election in Kerala. It's a serious offense. These artificially created fake voter IDs can be used in general elections. It can also be used to buy SIM cards. A Congress MLA is directly involved in the development of this application. Top Congress leaders like @kcvenugopalmp & @vdsatheesan were completely aware of this. @TheKeralaPolice should register cases against the perpetrators. We @BJP4Keralam will move to the @ECISVEEP for appropriate action," the BJP state president posted on X. He also shared a screen recording of the application.

Congress denies allegations

Palakkad MLA Shafi Parampil has denied the allegations saying that it was Surendran's attempt to stay politically relevant.

"K Surendran, the accused in the election bribery case, has no right to teach us patriotism. The Youth Congress was created for the purpose of organizing elections. It is transparent," he said.

Shafi Parambil added that he was contemplating legal action against the leader after consulting experts.

Rahul Mamkoottathil was elected the state president of the Indian Youth Congress on November 14. Abin Varkey came second. Both Rahul and Abin were general secretaries in the previous state committee headed by Shafi Parambil. Rahul and Abin have dismissed the allegations raised by Surendran.

Meanwhile, CPM State Secretary MV Govindan opined that it was a serious issue in light of the upcoming Parliament elections. The Election Commission must examine the matter, he said.