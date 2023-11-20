Hidden camera in KUFOS women's hostel: Students call for protest

Kochi: Students at Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) here have called for a protest alleging the inaction of the police in nabbing the person who placed a hidden camera near the bathroom in the women's hostel.



The female students here said they would start a protest in front of the KUFOS administrative block at Panangad from Wednesday if the university authority failed to meet the assurances given to ensure the safety of hostel inmates.

Students Union at KUFOS also extended support to the protest.

A hidden camera was found near the bathroom ventilator of the hostel on Friday. When a girl screamed after finding the camera inside the bathroom, an unidentified person was seen fleeing from the hostel premises. Though the police started an investigation into the incident, they have not received any clue about the culprit.

Meanwhile, KUFOS registrar in-charge Daisy C Kappan told Manorama News that the university has taken action to tighten the security of the hostel. "We immediately contacted the police when the students raised the complaint about the hidden camera. A team of police visited the hostel and collected evidence including fingerprints," she said.

"The university has decided to strengthen the security of the women's hostel by increasing the height of the compound wall. Thickets behind the hostel will be cleared. Ventilation of the bathrooms will be closed as part of the measures,” she added.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday around 7.30 pm. As per the complaint, a hostel inmate noticed a mobile phone placed near the ventilator of the hostel's bathroom on the first floor. She claimed that the camera was on. When the girl raised an alarm, other inmates rushed to the bathroom and noticed a man fleeing from the area.

It is reported that anti-social activities are on the rise in the hostel premises.