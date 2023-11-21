'Aadu Thoma' style robbery: Three-member gang in police custody

Kozhikode: Police have taken into custody the three-member gang that was involved in a robbery at a petrol pump at Mangad in Omassery here, according to sources. The three accused, of whom one is a minor, are reportedly from Malappuram. Mukkam police are investigating the case.

The three men robbed an employee at the Hindustan Petroleum pump shortly after 2 am on Friday. They stole the money from his pocket after sprinkling chilly powder into his eyes and covering his face with a mundu (dhoti).

While one man distracted the employee with conversation, the other two overpowered him. According to reports, a sum of Rs 10,000 was lost. "He lost the amount he had in his pocket," said Kozhikode district petrol dealers association representative Shameem. The petrol pump was deserted as it was late. Though there was another employee at the pump, he did not notice the theft until his colleague intimated him about the matter.

The CCTV footage of the robbery had gone viral after one of the accused used a mundu he was wearing to cover the employee's face, which netizens called the 'Aadu Thoma' style. Aadu Thoma is a character played by Mohanlal in the Malayalam movie 'Spadikam'.