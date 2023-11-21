Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns at Laha, 3 injured

Pathanamthitta: A mini bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturned near Laha here in the wee hours of Tuesday. Three people sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The bus carrying Andhra natives rolled over on the road between Laha and Puthukada. The vehicle was returning from Sabarimala. The injured were admitted to the government hospital at Perunad.



The famous Sabarimala temple were opened on November 17 for a two-month-long pilgrimage to the hill shrine. Devotees from many states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka arrive at the temple during the period to pay obeisance to Lord Ayyappa.