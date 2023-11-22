Latin Archbishop sounds bugle call for second phase of anti-'Vizhinjam port' struggle

Just as the Pinarayi Ministry began its unique mass contact programme 'Nava Kerala Sadas' from the north of Kerala, down south an old rebellion is showing signs of coming back to life. On November 21, World Fisheries Day, the Latin Archdiocese of Trivandrum has declared that the coastal community will no more remain silent about its disapproval of the Vizhinjam International Seaport.



This second phase of the anti-Port agitation has begun with the release of the report of the Janakeeya Padana Samithi (JPS), 'Impact of the Vizhinjam International Seaport on the Beaches, Coastal Sea, Biodiversity, and the Livelihoods of Fishing Communities in Thiruvananthapuram District'.

After the release, the report was presented before the people of most affected villages like Pulluvila and Veli. Such presentations will be held in other affected villages in the coming days.

Though the report raises questions about the contract with Adani Ports and points out "data distortions and omissions" in the Environment Impact Assessment report, the second phase of the struggle, unlike Phase-I, will not insist on a construction halt at Vizhinjam. Instead, the fishing community led by the Latin Church will ask for a critical role for the coastal community in the operations of the port.

This new demand originates from a novel concept called Social Licence to Operate outlined in the JPS study. This is how the JPS Study defines Social Licence to Operate. "This concept can be succintly defined as the continuous acceptance and approval of an operation by those local communities affected by it and those stakeholders who can affect its profitability".

Latin Archdiocese Archbishop Fr Thomas J Netto himself sounded the warning bugle. "This is what I have to remind the people in power," the Archbishop said while releasing the study in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. "It is time to end their perennial tendency to wilfully ignore the fisherfolk and turn a blind eye to their problems. The government should show a readiness to listen to their concerns. This is the right course of action for those who have been elected to power by the people," the Archbishop said.

Chinese ship Zhen Hua 15, first cargo vessel to dock at Vizhinjam Port, carries port equipment at the Vizhinjam International Sea Port. Photo: PTI

Social Licence to Operate (SLO)

There are five ways in which the SLO concept can achieve a balance between development and coastal well-being.

One, it can grant port operations legitimacy and trust. "These communities see the beach and sea as nature's capital gift to them and integral to their cultural heritage and source of livelihood. By accepting and acknowledging the communities' concerns, a port can establish a foundation of trust and mutual understanding," the study noted.

Two, it can create a meaningful engagement with the local population, reduce mutual suspicion. "Transparent communication about the benefits and potential impacts of the port's operations can bridge the gap between differing perspectives," the study notes.

Three, it will sensitise the port to the benefits of having a contented local populace. "The concept of Social Licence to Operate encourages the port to explore ways in which its operations can contribute positively to the well-being of the fishing communities. This could involve initiatives like job creation, supporting local businesses, or investing in community infrastructure. Demonstrating a commitment to shared benefits can help shift the perception of a port from a potential threa to a responsible neighbour," the study notes.

Four, it can instill in the port operators a respect of local culture. "The fishing communities' view of the beach and sea as natural capitl and a source of livelihood is deeply rooted in their cultural heritage. A port can acknowledge this cultural significance and work towards minimising any negative impacts on the cultural identity of the community."

Five, it can strike a balance between profitabilty and sustainability. "Finding a compromise that respects the economic interests of a port while safeguarding the fishing communities' access to their natural resources is a key element of obtaining social acceptance," the study says.

The Janakeeya Padana Samithi was constituted by the Janakeeya Samara Samithi that spearheaded the 140-day anti-port agitation in 2022. The seven-member committee was chaired by K V Thomas, former dean of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences, Kochi.

Its members: Probir Banerjee, president, Pondy CAN; Sarita fernandez, managing trustee, Ocean Coastal and Ecological Alliance Netwek, Goa; John Kurien, former professor, Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram; terry Machado, former scientist, National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), K G Thara, former head of Diasaster Managment Centre, Thiruvananthapuram; and Johnson Jamnet, research fellow, School of Global Studies, Faculty of Anthropology, University of Sussex, United Kingdom.

The JPS was constituted a month after the government constituted a four-member committee to study the impact of the port construction on the coastal ecology. The committee was headed by M D Kudale, former additional director, Central water and Power Research Station, Pune. It was formed after the government refused to appoint an expert from the local community in the official committee, one of the seven demands put forward by the Janakeeya Samara Samithi.

The Kudale Committee has still not submitted its report even though its deadline was March 2023. The Archbishop exuded pride at the release of the JPS report before the official report. "We have achieved what the government has not yet managed to," Archbishop Netto said.