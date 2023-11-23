Heavy rain leaves low-lying areas of Thiruvananthapuram flooded

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain since Wednesday evening led to a flood-like situation in low-lying areas of Thiruvananthapuram. According to reports, houses in Thekkumoodu Bund Colony, Gowreesapattom and Murinjapalam are flooded. A huge number of families have been shifted to relief camps opened at schools.



Cosmopolitan Hospital in the city is also reeling under water after Aamayizhanjan canal close to it started overflowing on Wednesday night. Manorama News reported that the operation of the hospital is partially affected as the power supply is disrupted. The first floor of the hospital completely flooded, according to reports.

Apart from Aamayizhanjan canal, Parvathi Puthanar and Pattom canals are overflowing since Wednesday night.

In Gowreesapattom, over 100 houses are submerged. A resident told Manorama News that water started to enter houses around 10 pm on Wednesday. He added that furniture and electrical equipment would be damaged in all houses as people were forced to shift to relief camps at midnight. As the Pattom canal in the area is in spate, houses and roads are flooded. In October, these low-lying areas in the capital city witnessed a similar floor-like situation.

India Meteorological Department sounded an orange alert in the district on Wednesday in view of the incessant rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Met Department issued a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki and Wayanad districts on Thursday.

The revenue minister has summoned an emergency meeting to review the rain havoc in the state.