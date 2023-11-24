Supreme Court to hear Kerala govt's plea on delay in granting assent to bills today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is all set to hear the Kerala Government's plea accusing the Governor of delaying assent to eight bills cleared by the Assembly on Friday.

The Supreme Court had sought the response of the Centre and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's office on the matter on Monday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions made by senior advocate K K Venugopal, alleging a delay on the governor's part in granting assent to eight bills. The court also issued a notice to Attorney General R Venkataramani, seeking assistance from him or Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter.

The bench did not issue a notice to Khan and instead, sought the response of the additional chief secretary to the governor and the Centre on the plea.



The Kerala government has claimed that the governor is delaying the consideration of the eight bills by withholding his assent and this is "defeating the rights of the people".



It has claimed inaction on the governor's part in relation to the eight bills passed by the state legislature and said many of these proposed legislations involve immense public interest and provide for welfare measures that would stand deprived and denied to the people of the state to the extent of the delay.

The government has contended that grave injustice is being done to the people of the state as also to its representative democratic institutions by the governor by keeping the bills pending for long periods of time, including three for more than two years.



The plea says the governor's conduct in keeping the bills pending for long and indefinite periods of time is also manifestly arbitrary and violates Article 14 of the Constitution.

(With inputs from PTI.)