Two Idukki cops suspended for refusal to take injured youths to hospital in police jeep

Idukki: Two civil police officers of Nedumkandam station have been suspended for refusing to take two grievously injured youths who met with a road accident to the hospital in the police jeep.

Based on the inquiry ordered by District Police Chief Vishnu Pratheep T K explanation was sought from the two cops over the issue. According to sources, he was not satisfied with the explanation of the duo for refusing to take the youngsters who met with a bike accident at Pallikavala in Kattappana on Saturday night to the hospital in the department jeep.

Kattappana DySP V A Nishadmon said that the duo has been suspended pending inquiry and Idukki narcotic DySP would conduct further investigation. The suspended officers Azad M and Ajeesh KR had given a flimsy explanation that they had parked the jeep in the nearby area to take the injured, however, those conducting the rescue operation took the injured in an autorickshaw. The district police chief was not satisfied with this explanation and ordered their suspension.

The CCTV visuals of the incident clearly showed that a pick-up van that coming in the wrong direction hit the bike and those who gathered on the road to rescue the youth carrying the injured youth in their arms to the police jeep that incidentally arrived at the spot while returning from Peerumedu sub-jail. According to the rescuers, the two cops in the jeep blatantly told them that the injured could not be taken in the police jeep to the hospital and they could hire an autorickshaw.

One of the youths who met with the accident had suffered multiple fractures on his leg while the other had a head injury. After the news about the alleged callousness of the cops was widely reported in the media, there was a heavy public uproar over the issue. In the absence of a proper vehicle for the conveyance of the injured, they were taken to the nearest private hospital in autorickshaw and one of the injured Akhil Antony was later shifted to a hospital in Kochi for specialised treatment.