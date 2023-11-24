Two forest staff injured by suspected poaching gang

Wayanad: Two forest department personnel were injured when they tried to block a speeding car at the Periya Forest Range, under the North Wayanad Forest Division, with their bike on Thursday afternoon.

Though the car sped off leaving the duo with minor injuries, the vehicle number was noted and the culprits were identified, according to sources in the department.

The duo were following the vehicle on suspicion that they were poachers rushing out with deer meat in their car.

The forest department personnel were on surveillance in the zone as the tribals dwelling within the forest had located the carcass of a spotted deer in the area with bullet marks.

None of the culprits are in custody so far and the investigation is in full swing. Interrogation of a few persons is in progress. The culprits are being tracked and will be arrested soon, officials said.