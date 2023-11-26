Kochi: A team led by Thrikkakkara ACP will probe into the stampede at the CUSAT campus that claimed four lives on Saturday. According to reports, police registered a case for unnatural death and observed that lapses in the programme arrangements led to the tragedy.



It is hinted that the probe team is likely to book the organisers in the case. Police have registered the case on Saturday after recording the statements of the witnesses. A detailed investigation will be launched on Sunday after recording statements of more people and collecting evidence from the accident spot.

The accident occurred in an open-air auditorium during a music concert led by Nikhita Gandhi that was held as part of 'Dhishna', the Tech Fest.

Higher education minister orders probe

State Higher Education Minister R Bindhu has directed a three-member team, comprising the principal secretary of higher education, and Cochin University's vice-chancellor and registrar, to inquire into the stampede incident, an official release said.

The minister has instructed the officials to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report, the release added.

Meanwhile, the autopsy of the four people killed in the accident will be held at Kalamassery Government Medical College and Ernakulam General Hospital on Sunday morning. Athul Thampi from Koothattukulam, Paravur native Ann Ruftha and Sara Thomas from Thamarassery are the three students who were killed in the accident. All three are second-year engineering students at the campus. Palakkad native Alwin Joseph who arrived to watch the show is the fourth one among the deceased. According to reports, Alwin, an electrician reached the campus along with his friends.



Public homage at CUSAT

The mortal remains of the three students will be taken to the campus for a public homage after the autopsy. The public homage will start at 9 am in School of Engineering, said Baby, director of Students Welfare at CUSAT.

According to reports, entry to the concert was restricted with gate passes. However, the situation went out of control after it rained and those who were waiting outside rushed into the auditorium to take shelter and caused the stampede. When the people who were waiting outside the gate forcefully entered the auditorium, students who were standing on the stairs fell down and the crowd trampled them.

Two in critical condition

Among the 38 people undergoing treatment at hospitals, two are in critical condition. Malappuram native Sheba and Geethanjali from Alappuzha are identified as the two in critical condition at Aster Medicity. In Government Medical College Hospital, three are admitted to ICU and 31 are undergoing treatment in the ward. Two of the injured are admitted to Kinder Hospital here. Sixteen people were discharged from Kinder Hospital on Saturday.

Ministers P Rajeeve and R Bindu will visit the site of the stampede on Sunday morning.

