1 DCC, 2 IUML members suspended for participating in Nava Kerala Sadas in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A Kozhikode District Congress Committee member and two local leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) were suspended for participating in the Kerala government's outreach programme Nava Kerala Sadas violating party diktat.

N Aboobacker, DCC member and chairman of Kunnamangalam block panchayat development standing committee, was suspended for attending the breakfast meeting held as part of the programme at Omassery on Sunday. It was a meeting of invited guests from the Koduvally, Beypore, Thiruvambadi and Kunnamangalam constituencies. DCC president Adv K Praveen Kumar issued the suspension letter.

The IUML state committee issued a letter suspending U K Hussain, who is the party's Koduvally unit secretary, and Moidu Mittayi, who is the Pazhavana ward committee president from Kattippara panchayat, pending investigation.

The United Democratic Front has issued a diktat to all its constituents to stay away from the Nava Kerala Sadas. Aboobacker was in the A faction of the Congress party earlier and later became a loyal ally of Kalpetta MLA and Congress working president T Sidheeque.