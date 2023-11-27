Former CPM activist arrested in POCSO case

Palakkad: Cherppulassery police here on Monday arrested a former CPM local leader K Ahammed Kabeer, a native of Panniyam Kurussi for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl. As per the case, the accused has been sexually abusing the minor girl for a long time.

It is learnt that Kabeer had convinced the girl's family to withdraw the case against him earlier. Latest reports confirmed that police have registered a case against him under the POCSO act. Following this, CPM leadership expelled him from the party on Monday. More details are awaited.

Kabeer, a former block committee member of DYFI was a popular CPM activist in Cherppulassery.