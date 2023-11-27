Six-year-old girl kidnapped by a group in a white sedan in Kollam, abductors demand Rs 5 lakh

Kollam: A statewide search has been launched after a six-year-old girl was kidnapped from Kollam by a group, comprising a woman, that arrived in a car.

The child, Abigail Sara Reji, was dragged into a white sedan on Maruthanampally Road near Ayoor around 4.45 pm.

Three hours after the child went missing, the mother of the abducted child received a phone call demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh.

Elder brother of child escaped

The child's eight-year-old brother told their relatives that the group also tried to abduct him, but he managed to escape from their clutches.

The two children were walking toward a tuition centre near their house. The children's parents were not home when the incident occurred.

According to the child's brother, there were three men and a woman inside the car. The name of the girl child is Abigail Sara Reji. The car's registration number was not clear from CCTV footage.

Abigail's brother Jonathan told media persons that he had noticed the car near the house a week ago.

State-wide search on

Police units in the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram have launched a joint operation. Minister J Chinchu Rani said police units throughout the state has been put on alert.