Nava Kerala Sadas sees demand to seize excess land owned by MLA PV Anvar

Malappuram: The Nava Kerala Sadas in Malappuram district has received an intriguing request to seize the excess land allegedly held by MLA P V Anvar. K V Shaji, the coordinator of Malappuram District Right to Information Koottayma, submitted the complaint during the Sadas of the Vallikkunnu constituency, held at the Calicut University auditorium. Shaji has taken the matter to the High Court, accusing Anvar of violating the Land Reforms Act, 1963.

The complaint at the Sadas calls upon the government to redistribute the seized land from Anvar to tribal communities and landless individuals. The State Land Board had previously directed the Chairman of the Thamarassery Taluk Land Board to register a case in this regard, in July 2017. Shaji, who himself is reportedly landless, approached the High Court after the land board failed to take action against Anvar.

“The High Court issued its initial order in the case on March 20, 2020, directing the recovery of excess land owned by PV Anvar and his family within six months. However, even after the High Court issued another verdict in January 2022, ordering the land seizure within five months, officials did not implement the order. Following continued directions from the High Court, the Thamarassery Land Revenue Board finally ordered on August 26 this year that Anvar must either return the excess 6.24 acres of land to the government within one week or face land seizure. To date, no action has been taken,” Shaji stated in his complaint.

Shaji has provided certified copies of the 30 title deeds allegedly held by Anvar and his family to the High Court. He has also presented documents pertaining to the 50.49 acres of land that PV Anvar reportedly omitted from the affidavit he submitted as a candidate for the Assembly elections.