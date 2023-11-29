Child abduction: Sketch of woman suspect out; probe team hints at involvement of Kollam natives

Kollam: Police released the sketch of a woman who is susppected to be involved in the abduction of the six-year-old child in Kollam. Manorama News reported that the sketch was prepared based on a complaint regarding attempt to abduct a child in Kollam's Kannalloor. Police suspect that the woman is behind the abduction of Abigel Sara Thomasa from Oyoor.



Though police have shown 30 sketches to the child, she didn't recognise anyone yet. The probe team will prepare new sketches of the abductors based on the statement of Abigel. DIG R Nishanthini is leading the probe team in the case. The investigation team has been expanded by including more police officials from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

The sketch of the suspected woman was prepared based on the statement of Chithra from Kannalloor. In her complaint with police, Chithra said that a woman who was hiding her face was spotted near her house on Monday. The mysterious woman was watching her children. Chithra claimed that when she approached the woman, she fled from the spot on a bike with a man. According to police, this incident took place a few hours before Abigel's abduction.

In the statement to police, Abigel revealed that the abductors took her to a single-storeyed house. According to police, evidence hint that the gang members who are suspected to be Kollam natives took the child to Varkala-Kalluvathukkal area.

Meanwhile, Abigel is currently under obersvation at Government Victoria Hospital in Kollam. Her parents and brother are also with her. As the child looked disturbed and scared, police stopped collecting information from her at the hospital. Abigel's blood and urine were sent for lab test to confirm that whether the abductors sedated her. The girl will be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday evening.

Though the probe into the case entered third day, police officials failed to nab the accused. The probe will be intensified based on CCTV visuals and statements of the witnesses.