Killed Israeli woman on her request, claims 75-year-old Malayali husband

Kottiyam (Kollam): Satwa (Radha), a 36-year-old Israeli citizen, was found dead with her throat slit at a rented house in Kottiyam in Kollam district on Thursday. Her husband Krishnachandran (Chandrasekharan Nair), a 75-year-old man belonging to Kerala, was admitted to hospital with grave injuries.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm on Thursday at the house ‘Thiruvathira’ in Decent Mukku, Kottiyam, said the police.

“Krishnachandran and Satwa have been living together for the last 16 years. He was earlier a yoga instructor in Rishikesh and she was his student. Later, they married and came to Kerala a year ago,” said a police officer.

According to the officer, Krishnachandran gave a statement that he and Satwa were planning suicide together for some time after developing health problems. As part of the suicide pact, Satwa had stabbed herself after lunch on Thursday. Krishnachandran told the police that she did not die by the wound and had asked him to kill her. Later, he too stabbed himself, added Krishnachandran. He is now undergoing treatment at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

The house in Kottiyam where Krishnachandran and Satwa lived was taken on rent by Ravikumar and Bindu. Bindu is Krishnachandran’s niece.