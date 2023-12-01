Kollam abduction: Auto used by suspects seized, driver in custody

Kollam: In a crucial development, the police have seized the autorickshaw used by suspects for travelling around town after the abduction of the six-year-old girl in Oyoor. The auto driver was also taken into custody.

The investigating team has also collected CCTV visuals of the suspects who travelled in the vehicle.

The investigation is also focussing on the child's father Reji, who is a nurse at a private hospital in Pathanamthitta, and the people who have prior enmity with him. Reji will be questioned at the SP office today. The cops have confiscated his old phone from his quarters. The child's father is also the president of United Nurses Association's Pathanamthitta district unit. Reji's wife Siji was also an active member of UNA.

The police have questioned some members of UNA. Police are probing whether financial transactions related to the recruitment of nurses and admission to nursing courses led to the abduction. It is suspected that one of the kidnappers is a nursing caretaker, police sources revealed. Police say that there are indications that the woman was the victim of a recruiting fraud. The police narrowed down the search to the nursing caretaker based on the sketch released on Thursday.

Reji's six-year-old daughter who was abducted from Kollam's Oyoor on November 27 was found nearly 21 hours after the kidnapping. The abductors had left young girl on a bench at the Asramam Maidan in Kollam, where she was spotted by members of the public, who informed the police.