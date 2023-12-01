Centre denies Nimisha Priya's mother permission to visit daughter in Yemen

New Delhi: The Union government on Friday denied Nimisha Priya's mother Prema Mary permission to visit Yemen. The Centre rejected her proposal citing security reasons.

The Delhi High Court had directed the respective authorities to give a decision on the matter in a week's time after considering a petition submitted by Mary seeking permission to visit her daughter Yemen. The Supreme Court of Yemen had recently rejected the appeal against the death sentence of Nimishi Priya, a Malayali nurse who is jailed in that country for killing a citizen. Only the President of Yemen can grant relief to Nimisha Priya now.

Palakkad native Nimisha Priya was convicted of murdering Yemen national Talal Abdo Mahdi. Nimisha's mother planned to hold talks with Mahdi's family to get her daughter's release from jail. Though the central government had planned to release the Palakkad woman by paying blood money to the Yeman man's family in 2022, there was no progress following this. Nimisha's mother and members of Save Nimisha Priya Forum, a collective formed in solidarity with the nurse, have been planning to fly to Yemen for the mediation.

Case in a nutshell

Nimisha had been working in Yemen when travel to and from the country was banned in 2016 due to the civil war there. Her husband and daughter returned to India in 2014, but she couldn't due to her job. In 2015, with the help of a Yemeni national Talal Mahdi, she set up a clinic.

Soon, differences cropped up between her and Mahdi and she alleged that he abused and tortured her. The Yemeni also took her passport away, making her trip back home impossible. Mahdi also misrepresented himself as her husband to the Yemeni authorities, due to which she couldn't get any aid from them, she alleged in her statement.

On July 25, 2017, she injected Mahdi with sedatives with the aim of sedating him to take her passport back and flee from there. But things went awry and he collapsed a while after she administered the sedative.

Realising that Mahdi had died, she disposed of his body, with another person's help. Four days later, the crime surfaced and both were arrested. Nimisha was sentenced to death and the other person was sentenced to life.