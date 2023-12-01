Kollam child abduction: Probe team grills key suspect for 10 hrs, record arrest of three

Kollam: Padmakumar (52) from Chathannoor, the key suspect in the abduction of a six-year-old girl from Kollam's Oyoor was questioned for nearly 10 hours by the probe team at KAP camp in Adoor on Friday. Manorama News reported that the police questioned him till 3 am on Saturday after taking him into custody along with his wife and daughter from Tamil Nadu's Thenkasi.

As the interrogation extended, ADGP Ajith Kumar called off the press conference on Friday night. He will address the media on Saturday at 9.30 am to brief the progress of the investigation.



Latest reports say that Pooyappalli police recorded the arrest of the three family members.

Troubling police, Padmakumar kept changing his statements on the motive behind the abduction, say reports. Earlier, he reportedly claimed that he took revenge on the child's father for swindling money from him after promising nursing admission to his daughter. But later, he told the police that he abducted the child to gain a huge amount as ransom for settling his debt.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that the father of the kidnapped child had no financial deals with the suspect.

The child was kidnapped by a three-member gang in a white car from Kollam's Oyoor on November 27 when she was on the way to a tuition centre along with her brother. She was found abandoned in Ashramam Maidan nearly 21 hours after the abduction.