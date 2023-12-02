Kerala Varma elections: SFI wins union polls by 3 votes in HC-ordered recount

Thrissur: Putting an end to the chaos that ensued at the Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur following the union elections there, the Students Federation of India (SFI) has won the recount of votes, which was ordered by the High Court.

SFI candidate K S Anirudhan defeated KSU's S Sreekuttan by three votes. While Anirudhan managed to garner 892 votes, Sreekuttan, who challenged the election in the High Court, got 889 votes. The CPM's student wing termed the victory as a response to the smear campaign it endured following the college election.

The High Court had ordered a recount of votes after it held that the SFI's victory in the college union elections was invalid. On November 1, Sreekuttan, a visually impaired final-year political science student, emerged victorious in the elections by a single ballot securing 896 votes. However, the SFI demanded a recount, which saw ANirudhan winning by 11 votes on November 2. KSU then alleged that the SFI victory was part of an orchestrated attempt to overturn the votes in its favour.