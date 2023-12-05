Wayanad man’s remains exhumed after kin file medical negligence complaint

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 05, 2023 11:49 PM IST
From the funeral of Vadakke Kannamangalath Stebin (inset). Photos: Special arrangement

Wayanad: In a rare instance, the remains of a man who passed away at a private hospital in Kalpetta on December 1 were exhumed on Tuesday evening at a church cemetery in Pulpally, here. The exhumation was done after the relatives of Vadakke Kannamangalath Stebin, 28, filed a complaint alleging medical negligence as the cause of death.

Stebin, hailing from Cholikkara, Sasimala, near Pulpally, was admitted to a private hospital in Kalpetta for a nose surgery. Reportedly, he died after receiving the anesthesia.

Initially, the family raised no complaints and Stibin’s body was laid to rest after the last rites at the Infant Jesus Church cemetery in Sasimala. A postmortem examination was not done.

RELATED ARTICLES

Subsequently, the family filed complaints with the District Police Chief, District Collector, District Medical Officer, and the Health Minister on Monday.

The exhumation procedure was conducted under the supervision of RS Saji, the tahsildar of Vythiri, and involved personnel from the Pulpally police station. The body was examined by an assistant police surgeon. Later in the evening, the body was transferred to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, for a postmortem examination.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout