Absconding murder attempt case accused held

Kannur: The Valapattanam police arrested Chirakkal native Roshan Jacob Oommen (37), an accused in a murder attempt case who had escaped from police after opening fire at them. A team of police took the man into custody from his hideout in Ernakulam.

Roshan was booked for attacking a Tamil Nadu native and his friend with a paper cutter on October 22, 2023. As per the case, the accused stabbed the young men with a paper cutter and went absconding.

In November, the police received information that the accused reached his house. Acting on the tip-off, a team of police reached his house in the night to arrest him. But, his father Babu Oommen Thomas allegedly opened fire at police to save his son. Though he had opened three rounds of fire, police had a narrow escape from the bullets. During the scuffle, Roshan had escaped from the spot.

In connection with the firing, the police had arrested Babu Ommen on the day itself. Three guns were also seized from the house. According to police, Roshan is also accused in five other criminal cases registered at various stations in the district.