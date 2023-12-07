Absconding murder attempt case accused held

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 07, 2023 06:43 PM IST
Chirakkal native Roshan Jacob Oommen (37) was held from Ernakulam. Photo: Manorama News

Kannur: The Valapattanam police arrested Chirakkal native Roshan Jacob Oommen (37), an accused in a murder attempt case who had escaped from police after opening fire at them. A team of police took the man into custody from his hideout in Ernakulam.

Roshan was booked for attacking a Tamil Nadu native and his friend with a paper cutter on October 22, 2023. As per the case, the accused stabbed the young men with a paper cutter and went absconding.

In November, the police received information that the accused reached his house. Acting on the tip-off, a team of police reached his house in the night to arrest him. But, his father Babu Oommen Thomas allegedly opened fire at police to save his son. Though he had opened three rounds of fire, police had a narrow escape from the bullets. During the scuffle, Roshan had escaped from the spot.

RELATED ARTICLES

In connection with the firing, the police had arrested Babu Ommen on the day itself. Three guns were also seized from the house. According to police, Roshan is also accused in five other criminal cases registered at various stations in the district.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout