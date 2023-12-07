Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Death of newborn in Thiruvalla a murder, say police; mother arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 07, 2023 01:22 PM IST Updated: December 07, 2023 01:36 PM IST
2235102913
Representational image. Photo: Gabriel Pahontu/Shutterstock
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Thiruvalla: Police on Thursday revealed that a newborn that was found dead in a bathroom in Thiruvalla was murdered by the child's mother. The accused, Neethu (21) of Mallappally, was arrested.
She confessed to the police that she kept pouring water on the newborn's face till the child died. Neethu, who is unmarried, gave birth last Friday at her residence in Chumathra.

The postmortem report by the Kottayam Medical College stated that the newborn died after water entered its nose. Neethu also confessed that the child belonged to her boyfriend who is a Thrissur native.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.