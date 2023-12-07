Death of newborn in Thiruvalla a murder, say police; mother arrested

Thiruvalla: Police on Thursday revealed that a newborn that was found dead in a bathroom in Thiruvalla was murdered by the child's mother. The accused, Neethu (21) of Mallappally, was arrested.

She confessed to the police that she kept pouring water on the newborn's face till the child died. Neethu, who is unmarried, gave birth last Friday at her residence in Chumathra.



The postmortem report by the Kottayam Medical College stated that the newborn died after water entered its nose. Neethu also confessed that the child belonged to her boyfriend who is a Thrissur native.