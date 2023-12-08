Accused in Oyoor child abduction case remanded in Crime Branch custody

Kottarakkara: KR Padmakumar (51), his wife MR Anithakumari (39), and daughter P Anupama (21) of Kavithraraj House, Mampallikkunnam in Chathannoor, accused in the case of abducting a six-year-old girl from Ottumala in Oyoor, have been remanded in the custody of the Crime Branch for seven days.

The order was passed by the Kottarakkara 1st Class Magistrate S Suraj, considering the Crime Branch’s request for further interrogation of the three persons. The court also directed that the accused should be produced in court on December 14.

A detailed argument took place in the court on the custody application. Assistant Public Prosecutor Shaila Matthai, representing the prosecution, argued that it should be found out whether there are additional suspects in the case and whether the accused have connections to gangs that abduct children. The investigating team has seized diaries and books from the accused, and evidence of attempted abduction of several other children has also been uncovered.

The seized material includes details about the current residences of the children intended for kidnapping. Additionally, digital evidence, including a laptop, has been seized. The prosecutor emphasized that the results of the scientific examination of these pieces of evidence are crucial to the case, and seven days of custody are required.

Although advocate K Sugunan, representing Padmakumar, and K Aji Mathew, representing Anithakumari and Anupama, argued that the police had already collected the maximum evidence and their clients should not be remanded in custody for more than three days, the court did not accept it. The head of the investigation team, Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police, MM Jose, was also present in the court.

The grounds raised for custody