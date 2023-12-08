Domestic violence led to Kozhikode woman's suicide, confirm CCTV visuals

Kozhikode: Amid the reports of the mysterious suicide of a 30-year-old woman at Orkkatteri here, CCTV visuals revealed that she was subjected to domestic violence at her husband's house. Her parents also alleged that Shabana ended her life because of mental and physical torture from her husband's family.



Puliyam Veettil Shabna, daughter of Ammed- Mariyam from Aroor, Ayanchery here was found hanged at her husband Thantarkkanty Habeeb's house at Kunnummakkara near Orkkatteri on Monday night. Edachery police registered a case for unnatural death after receiving a complaint from the woman's family.

Shabna married to Habeeb 11 years ago. The couple has a 10-year-old daughter. Shabna's family alleged that her husband and relatives continuously tortured her. The sudden provocation that led to her suicide was the physical assault by Habeeb's maternal uncle. CCTV visuals confirmed that Habeeb's uncle assaulted her on the day of her suicide. Though Shabna is not found, the CCTV captured the visuals of Habeeb's uncle slapping someone who was standing near the front door of the house. A woman was also seen blocking the angry man.

“Dejected over the physical assault, Shabna went to her room and hanged,” a social worker from Ayanchery told Onmanorama.

Shabna was found hanged at Habeeb's house around 9.30 pm on December 4. It is reported that all members and relatives of Habeeb were present at the house during the time of her death. Shabna's 10-year-old daughter alerted them that some sounds were coming from her mother's room, but they didn't bother it. After peeking into the room through the windows, they confirmed her suicide and informed her parents immediately.

A pic of Habeeb and Shabna from their wedding album

Her family alleged that even though Habeeb's family were all aware that she was trying to die by suicide, they neither intervened to block her nor informed her parents about the issue. They were simply watching her closely through the window of her bedroom to confirm the death, they added.

Shabna asked husband's family to return her gold

As Habeeb is working abroad, Shabna moved to her parents' house irked by the domestic violence. She went back to Habeeb's house, as he was coming home for vacation.

According to reports, Shabna fell into an argument with her husband's family after asking them to return her 960 grams of gold, which she got from her parents as dowry. She had planned to make her own house by raising money from her gold. But the family was not ready to give it back and their relatives camped in Habeeb's house and questioned Shabna. Later Habeeb's maternal uncle slapped her.

Shabna's family collected the CCTV footage of violence to prove their charges against Habeeb's relatives. When the CCTV visuals came out, a campaign demanding justice for Shabna also started on social media.