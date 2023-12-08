Lost one of the pillars of Left unity: Pinarayi Vijayan on Kanam Rajendran

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said one of the pillars of Left unity has been lost with the demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran.

In a Facebook post condoling the passing of Rajendran, Vijayan wrote that 'Comrade Kanam' made unparalleled contributions to strengthen the communist movement. The CM credited Rajendran for his efforts toward 'working class unity, protecting democratic movements and preserving secular values'.

“Kanam, one of the undisputed leaders of Kerala who emerged through student organisation activities, has always remained the strength and voice of the voiceless. As a strong trade union leader, Kanam has always upheld the unity of workers and their demands. His experience of being in the vanguard of student youth labour movements at various stages provided a great foundation for his work as the CPI State Secretary,” wrote Vijayan in his tribute.

The chief minister also remembered how Kanam, as an MLA, showed great keenness to raise the issues of public in the Assembly. “He was a great legislator, a strong organiser, a great orator, and a party campaigner.

Kanam Rajendran (right) with Pinarayi Vijayan. File photo: Manorama

“He also focused on strengthening the relationship between CPI and CPM. Kanam was a friend and comrade who was very close to my heart. His death is a great loss, not only for the Left but also for Kerala. Kerala has lost a selfless political leader.”