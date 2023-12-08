Kanam was a significant member of communist movement in Kerala: M V Govindan

CPM state secretary M V Govindan has said Kanam Rajendran, who passed away Friday at the age of 73, was a significant member of the communist movement in the state.

“Kanam Rajendran dedicated his whole life to the working class people. He was a significant leader who raised the concerns of the public,” said Govindan.

He remembered Kanam's efforts to maintain a cordial and strong relationship between CPIM and CPI in Kerala.

The Secretary-general of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sitharam Yechury condoled demise of Kanam Rajendran. He said it is very unfortunate that this tragic loss has come suddenly. We knew he was ailing for some time but never expected this. He was a communist all his life. It is a great loss to the communist movement in India.

BJP state president K Surendran also condoled the demise of Kanam and said they had a friendly relationship despite being on opposite ends of the political spectrum.

"He was a benign presence in the Left front. Kanam showed the courage to speak his mind. Some of his actions taken during the first Pinarayi government were creditable," Surendran said.

CPI leader C Divakaran said his party has lost its most valuable asset. “Can't come to terms with his demise,” said Divakaran, adding that Kanam had the unique ability to give a clear opinion on anything and led the party in the right direction.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said, "Kanam's leadership to student, youth and trade union movements is remarkable. His contributions as a public servant and his commitment to social good will always be remembered."