Youth ends life after announcing death through Instagram

Aluva: A 28-year-old man here on Friday died by suicide after announcing his death through his Instagram page. The deceased is Ajamal Shereef, son of Padavil Shereef at Kaduppadam near Aluva UC College. According to reports, Ajmal was found hanging inside his house on Friday around 6.30 pm.



According to his neighbours, he was in deep depression after failing to find a job in Dubai. Though he had moved to Dubai, he didn't succeed in finding a job. It is learnt that he shared his obituary card on his Instagram page about 10 minutes before his death. The card which carried his photograph and birth year noted his death year as '2023'.

His family members found him hanging inside his room. Though he was rushed to a private hospital in Aluva, he was declared dead by the doctors. Aluva police have initiated further proceedings.