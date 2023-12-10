Kasaragod woman's suicide: Family of victim alleges murder

Bedakam: The family of a woman, who was found hanging in her husband's house at Bedakam in Kasaragod, has alleged her death was a murder. They alleged their daughter would never die by suicide under any circumstance and that it was a murder. Murseena of Pallikkara was found hanging in the bedroom of her husband's house last Monday.

Meanwhile, the police said clarity on the matter, including the cause of death, can only be attained after receiving the autopsy report. According to Murseena's family, she had complained about her husband Askar and his family constantly torturing her. Apart from them, one of Askar's uncles and his wife caused her trouble, they said.

The family also accused Askar of purposely delaying informing them about the death of Murseena. They reiterated that she would never end her own life. Murseena got married to Askar in 2020 and they have a two-year-old daughter.